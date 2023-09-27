Over 100 killed, 150 injured as fire breaks out at wedding party in Iraq

Baghdad: More than 100 people were killed and more than 150 others injured in a wedding hall fire in the town of al-Hamdaniya in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, quoting preliminary reports.

The Iraqi Civil Defence said that the incident occurred before midnight on Tuesday in the hall building, which was made of highly flammable construction materials, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

Initial reports indicated that the fire broke out due to fireworks inside the building and that part of the building collapsed because of the huge fire, the INA said, adding that an investigation was launched into the incident as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

100 حالة وفاة وأكثر من 150 مصابا جراء حريق في حفل زفاف بمحافظة #نينوى العراق#الحمدانية #العراق pic.twitter.com/ssk0WVtVjj — Mahmoud Gaber | محمود جابر (@m3gaber) September 26, 2023

فرح يتحول إلى مأتم.. نيران تلتهم قاعة للأعراس في محافظة #نينوى العراقية وتودي بحياة أكثر من 100 شخص ويصيب أكثر من 150 آخرين#العراق#العربية pic.twitter.com/uGPkvqLCMa — العربية (@AlArabiya) September 27, 2023

مقتل وإصابة العشرات بحريق في قاعة للأعراس بمحافظة نينوى بـ #العراق والصحة العراقية ترسل تعزيزات من بغداد والمحافظات الأخرى لإغاثة المصابين بالحريق#العربية pic.twitter.com/r09TWVfAZ6 — العربية (@AlArabiya) September 26, 2023

