Tunisia detects 1st case of new COVID-19 variant EG.5

The infection was found in an infant following genome sequencing at Charles Nicolle Hospital in the capital Tunis.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 6th September 2023 12:17 pm IST
Tunisia detects 1st case of new COVID-19 variant EG.5
Representative Image

Tunis: Tunisia has detected the country’s first case of new coronavirus variant EG.5, said a Tunisian official.

The infection was found in an infant following genome sequencing at Charles Nicolle Hospital in the capital Tunis, the official news agency Tunis Afrique Presse reported on Tuesday, citing Hechmi Louzir, a member of Tunisia’s Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus.

Louzir said the infant, in stable condition, has been discharged from the hospital, adding that no infections were reported among the hospital staff or the infant’s family members, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Egyptian FM calls for financial contributions to UNRWA

He assured that the new coronavirus variant, which is less contagious, would not be a threat to public health compared to other variants that have significantly affected the country’s healthcare system.

EG.5 is a sub-variant of Omicron XBB.1.9.2. and the first EG.5-related case was reported in February.

On August 9, the World Health Organisation designated it as a “variant of interest,” but meanwhile noted that the variant poses a low risk to public health.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 6th September 2023 12:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button