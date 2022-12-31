Turkey abolishes retirement age requirement

Ankara: Turkey has abolished the retirement age requirement, in a move that would allow more than two million workers to retire immediately, local media reported.

The announcement was made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a news conference late Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The new decision benefits people who started working before September 1999, and who completed between 20 and 25 years of working life registered in social security.

Previously, the retirement age in Turkey was 58 for women and 60 for men. It was not immediately clear what ages were set in the new system, but Erdogan said 2.25 million people are eligible to retire immediately.

Labor groups in Turkey have for years opposed the minimum age requirement, calling on workers to complete the mandatory number of working days just to retire.

The move is seen as a boost for Erdogan ahead of crucial elections scheduled for June.