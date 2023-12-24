Turkey announces visa-free entry for citizens of six countries

In a move aimed to boost tourism and foster closer ties, Turkey has announced visa exemption for citizens of six countries.

The decision issued by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published in the Turkish Official Gazette on Saturday, December 23.

The citizen of the following countries will now be able to travel visa-free to Turkey:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Oman

United States (US)

Bahrain

Canada

The new visa-free permits citizens from these countries to visit Turkey for tourism without a visa for up to 90 days every 180 days, Turk Press reported.

It is noteworthy that Turkey had exempted citizens of Qatar from the tourist visa in 2016, and Kuwait in 2017.

On Friday, December 22, Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that Turkey received 52.7 million tourists in the first 11 months of this year.