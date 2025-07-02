Turkey arrests magazine staff over drawing of Prophet Muhammad

Istanbul: Turkish authorities on Wednesday arrested four staff members of a satirical magazine on charges of inciting “public hatred and enmity” over a controversial cartoon that officials claim depicts the Prophet Muhammad, Turkish state television reported.

The cartoon, published in the weekly LeMan magazine, sparked a backlash from government officials and religious groups, culminating in protests outside the magazine’s Istanbul offices. Authorities claim that the cartoon violates laws against provoking hostility and social divisions.

Logo of Turkish satirical magazine LeMan.

The magazine denies the allegations.

Leman dergisi, Peygamberimiz Hz. Muhammed'i bombalanan şehirlerin üzerinde resmetti.



Alçak çizimde, Hz. Musa peygambere de yer verildi. pic.twitter.com/zDcFM9MlOQ — Burak Doğan (@doganburak29) June 30, 2025

In a statement, LeMan said the illustration portrays a Muslim named Muhammad, not the Prophet, and was intended to highlight the suffering of Muslims during armed conflict.

+öldürülen bir müslümanı konu ederek mazlum Müslüman halkın haklılığını çizmek istemiş olup dini değerleri aşağılama amacı asla bulunmamaktadır. Bize sürülen lekeyi kabul etmiyoruz zira Peygamber efendimizin tasviri yoktur. Karikatürü böyle yorumlamak için çok kötü niyetli olmak+ — LeMan (@lemandergisi) June 30, 2025

On Wednesday, a court in Istanbul ordered four staff — LeMan’s cartoonist Dogan Pehlevan, Editor-in-Chief Zafer Aknar, graphic designer Cebrail Okcu, and manager Ali Yavuz — be detained in custody pending a trial, TRT television reported.

Authorities have also issued warrants for two editors believed to be abroad, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Peygamber Efendimizin saygısızca karikatürünün çizilmesiyle ilgili İstanbul Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı tarafından başlatılan soruşturma kapsamında gözaltına alınan 4 şüpheli, çıkarıldıkları Nöbetçi Sulh Ceza Hâkimliğince tutuklanmıştır.



Yurtdışında bulunduğu tespit edilen 2 şüpheli… — Yılmaz TUNÇ (@yilmaztunc) July 2, 2025

Footage released by the Interior Ministry earlier this week showed some of the detainees, including Pehlevan and Yavuz, being forcibly taken from their homes with their hands cuffed behind their backs.

The pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said the cartoon showed “two figures alleged to be Prophet Muhammad and Prophet Moses — with wings and halos — shaking hands in the sky, while a war scene unfolds below with bombs raining down”.

The independent Birgun newspaper said the winged figures hovering in the sky were interpreted by some as Prophets Muhammad and Moses.

LeMan has apologised to readers for any offence caused by the cartoon, but maintains that the drawing was misinterpreted. It has also asked judicial authorities to defend freedom of expression and shield its staff from ongoing threats.

The cartoon triggered protests outside the magazine’s Istanbul office, with demonstrators — reportedly from an Islamist organization — throwing rocks at the building. Tensions flared again Tuesday, with dozens staging a demonstration following noon prayers at a mosque in central Istanbul.

Clashes erupt in Istanbul as riot police confront protesters over alleged Prophet Muhammad cartoon. Photo: AFP

🇹🇷 ISTANBUL: MOB TRIED TO "RE-EDUCATE" AUTHORS OF MUHAMMAD CARICATURES

Leman weekly published a drawing of Moses and Muhammad meeting in heaven during a war. Good-natured and tolerant I$lamists thought the drawing was a sacrilege and stormed the building of Leman's publisher. pic.twitter.com/QR6ncbRVCz — EuroPatriot 🦇 (@HomelandEurope) July 1, 2025

"KEMALİST KÖPEKLER HESAP VERECEK!" pic.twitter.com/sHaF7R9irA — Büyük Doğu Akıncıları Ankara Gençlik Teşkilatı (@bdagenclikank) June 30, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the cartoon a “clear provocation disguised as humour” and vowed that “those who insult the Prophet and other messengers will be held accountable before the law”.

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition, however, expressed support to the magazine, stating that he does not consider the cartoon to be depicting the prophet.

“I see an angel who died in a bombardment in Gaza, with a halo and wings, who encounters another angel also killed by a bomb. They meet each other in the sky,” he said.

Ozel added: “I will not allow any disrespect to the Prophet Muhammad, but I won’t remain silent toward a social lynching based on a non-existent disrespect.”

Peygamber Efendimizin (S.A.V) karikatürünü yaparak nifak tohumları ekmeye çalışanları bir kez daha lanetliyorum.



Bu alçak çizimi yapan D.P. adlı şahıs yakalanarak gözaltına alınmıştır.



Bir kez daha yineliyorum:

Bu hayasızlar hukuk önünde hesap verecektir. pic.twitter.com/7xYe94B65d — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) June 30, 2025

The incident has reignited debate about press freedom in Turkey, which ranks 159th out of 180 countries in the 2025 Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index. Critics argue that laws intended to curb hate speech are increasingly being used to silence dissenting voices.