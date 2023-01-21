Turkey committed to assisting for peace over Ukraine crisis: Prez

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 21st January 2023 9:49 am IST
Turkey committed to assisting for peace over Ukraine crisis: Prez
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the latest development in the Ukraine crisis by phone on Friday, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement.

Erdogan told Zelensky that Turkey is committed to providing diplomatic assistance for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, according to the statement.

The Turkish leader reiterated that his country is ready to facilitate the process and act as a mediator, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan also offered condolences for Wednesday’s deadly helicopter crash near Kiev which killed at least 16 people, including Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

