Turkey earthquake: Teenager forced to drink own urine to survive for 94 hrs

In a story that reflects the scale of the tragedy of those trapped under the rubble following the two devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, a Turkish teenager was forced to drink his own urine in order to stay alive.

17-year-old Adnan Muhammet Korkut was rescued from the rubble of a 5-storey building in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, on Thursday night, after 94 hours of being trapped under the rubble.

People who waited for Adnan to be rescued wept, clapped and chanted his name as he was pulled out of the rubble.

In a video clip, Korkut is heard telling rescuers that he reportedly drank his urine to stay alive and waited for them to rescue him.

“I drank my own urine to survive and I survived thanks to my God,” the teen told TRT World.

“I waited for you guys (rescuers) to come, and you came, Thank God. I thank all of you,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the two devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 has claimed nearly 35,000 lives so far, and displaced millions in Syria and Turkey, and hundreds of children have also been orphaned in the country.