Turkey experiences driest August in 33 yrs: Report

57-per cent decrease in precipitation in August compared to the 1991-2021 averages and a 60-per cent drop from last August.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th September 2023 3:39 pm IST
Turkey experiences driest August in 33 yrs: Report
Photo: AA

Istanbul: Turkey has experienced the driest August in the last 33 years, the country’s meteorological authority said.

In a report, the General Directorate of Meteorology noted on Thursday a 57-per cent decrease in precipitation in August compared to the 1991-2021 averages and a 60-per cent drop from last August.

The report highlights the meteorological drought as a widespread concern, which impacted nearly the entire Marmara and Black Sea regions in August, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi: World’s tallest building Jeddah Tower construction works resume

In the month, the northwestern region of Marmara, known as the country’s granary, saw a 74-per cent decrease in precipitation compared to the 1991-2021 averages and a 90-per cent decline from August 2022.

The region is also home to Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, where the water levels in its 10 dams dropped to 26.57 per cent as of Thursday.

According to experts, Istanbul, whose daily water need is more than 3 million cubic metre, is facing a severe water shortage.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th September 2023 3:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button