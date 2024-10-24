Turkey identifies attacker involved in terror attack on aerospace firm

Five people were killed and 22 others injured when the two attackers targeted a TUSAS facility in Ankara on Wednesday.

This image taken from security camera video shows two people with guns and backpacks during an attack on the premises of the Turkish state-run aerospace and defense company TUSAS, on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday. Photo: AP

Ankara: Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday the identity of one of the attackers involved in the terrorist attack on the facilities of Turkish aerospace company TUSAS in Ankara.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya identified the male attacker as Ali Orek, codenamed Rojger, allegedly a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

He added that the identification of the female attacker is still underway, Xinhua reported.

Yerlikaya stated on Wednesday that the attack was likely carried out by the PKK.TUSAS is a major defence and aviation company in Turkey.

It produces KAAN, the country’s first national combat aircraft, among other defence equipment.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

