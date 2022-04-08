Turkey: Museum of Islamic civilisations opens in Camlica Mosque

Ankara: The new museum of Islamic civilizations opened its doors to visitors in Turkey’s largest mosque— Camlica Mosque on Friday, April 8.

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan participated in the opening ceremony after performing Friday prayers at the mosque, accompanied by a number of government officials.

Cumhurbaşkanımız @RTErdogan, İslam Medeniyetleri Müzesi'nin açılışını gerçekleştirdi.



“Geçmişin eksiklerini telafi etmenin ötesinde, maziden atiye kurduğumuz köprüyle milletimize yepyeni bir gelecek inşa etmek için gece gündüz çalışıyoruz.” pic.twitter.com/WrbaVQ8w2Z — Erdoğan Dijital Medya (@RTEdijital) April 8, 2022

On the occasion of the opening ceremony of the new museum of Islamic civilizations, Erdogan took to Twitter and wrote, “I wish that the Museum of Islamic Civilizations, which we have opened in our Great Camlica Mosque Complex today, will be beneficial for our city, our country, and our world of culture and art. I hope the Museum of Islamic Civilizations will carry the most precious traces of our ancient civilization to future generations.”

Bugün Büyük Çamlıca Camii Külliyemizde açılışını yaptığımız İslam Medeniyetleri Müzesi’nin şehrimize, ülkemize ve kültür-sanat dünyamıza hayırlı olmasını diliyorum.



İslam Medeniyetleri Müzesi inşallah kadim medeniyetimizin en kıymetli izlerini gelecek nesillere taşıyacak. pic.twitter.com/bGELKWG4z2 — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) April 8, 2022

The museum of Islamic civilizations occupies an area of ​​10,000 square meters, divided into 15 sections.

Museum of Islamic civilisations. Photo: Hakan Kaplaner/Twitter

It displays nearly 800 works that reflect the stages of development of Islamic art from the seventh to the nineteenth century.

It also includes Islamic artefacts dating back 1,200 years, many of which have never been displayed before, including those belonging to the Prophet Muhammad.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see representatives of the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad, the curtain of the door of the Kaaba, talismanic shirts, kaftans of the sultan, the notebook of the childhood of Fatih Sultan Mehmet, coins from the Ottoman period, Sultan’s swords and many other works.

It is reported that the museum is an important service, educational and cultural centre, as it includes a library, an art gallery and a conference hall, which collectively contribute to enriching the Camlica Mosque, which was inaugurated by President Erdogan in March 2019.

Inside the museum of Islamic civilisations

Photo: Nesrin Yegit/Twitter

Photo: Nesrin Yegit/Twitter

Photo: Nesrin Yegit/Twitter