Turkey: Museum of Islamic civilisations opens in Camlica Mosque

Museum showcases artefacts that trace 1,200 years of Islamic history, many of which have never been displayed before

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th April 2022 7:54 pm IST
Turkey: Museum of Islamic civilisations opened its door on Friday
President Erdogan on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Museum of Islamic Civilizations. Photo: Nesrin Yigit/Twitter

Ankara: The new museum of Islamic civilizations opened its doors to visitors in Turkey’s largest mosque— Camlica Mosque on Friday, April 8.

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan participated in the opening ceremony after performing Friday prayers at the mosque, accompanied by a number of government officials.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony of the new museum of Islamic civilizations, Erdogan took to Twitter and wrote, “I wish that the Museum of Islamic Civilizations, which we have opened in our Great Camlica Mosque Complex today, will be beneficial for our city, our country, and our world of culture and art. I hope the Museum of Islamic Civilizations will carry the most precious traces of our ancient civilization to future generations.”

MS Education Academy

The museum of Islamic civilizations occupies an area of ​​10,000 square meters, divided into 15 sections.

Museum of Islamic civilisations. Photo: Hakan Kaplaner/Twitter

It displays nearly 800 works that reflect the stages of development of Islamic art from the seventh to the nineteenth century.

It also includes Islamic artefacts dating back 1,200 years, many of which have never been displayed before, including those belonging to the Prophet Muhammad.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see representatives of the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad, the curtain of the door of the Kaaba, talismanic shirts, kaftans of the sultan, the notebook of the childhood of Fatih Sultan Mehmet, coins from the Ottoman period, Sultan’s swords and many other works. 

It is reported that the museum is an important service, educational and cultural centre, as it includes a library, an art gallery and a conference hall, which collectively contribute to enriching the Camlica Mosque, which was inaugurated by President Erdogan in March 2019.

Inside the museum of Islamic civilisations

Photo: Nesrin Yegit/Twitter
Photo: Nesrin Yegit/Twitter
Photo: Nesrin Yegit/Twitter
Photo: Nesrin Yegit/Twitter

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button