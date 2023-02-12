Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll surpasses 34,000 mark

The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake stands at 34,878 on the seventh day.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced on Sunday, that the death toll was 29,605 and 1, 47,934 had been evacuated.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the death toll was 5,273, adding the numbers are expected to reach 7,000.

#BREAKING Death toll from last week's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye climbed to 29,605, says country's disaster agency pic.twitter.com/qgrcp6ysGN — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 12, 2023

De*ath toll update | Syria’s vio*lent earthquake leaves 5,273 people de*ad#SOHRhttps://t.co/Cg0UoSiJ7Z — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, 2,400 aftershocks have occurred since the first quake hit the country early Monday morning.

On Sunday, rescue teams managed to pull out many people trapped under the rubble in several Turkish cities. However, hopes for survivors is dwindling.

On the other hand, the Civil Defense in northern Syria announced the end of rescue operations.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced that 70 earthquakes were recorded in Turkey on Saturday, ranging between 3 and 4.7 degrees on the Richter scale.

Also Read Turkey earthquake: Woman refuses to step out without hijab from under rubble

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to finish removing the rubble as soon as possible, and to start the process of rebuilding the cities damaged.

In northern Syria, millions of people face more complex conditions in light of the almost complete lack of international aid, despite the announcement of the entry of the first aid convoys provided by the United Nations and Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border.

In parallel, international warnings rose about the possibility of the spread of some epidemics, especially cholera.

World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Saturday, that the number of people affected by the devastating earthquake reached about 26 million, distributed among 15 million in Turkey and 11 million in Syria.