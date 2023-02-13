Turkey-Syria earthquake: Qatar donates FIFA WC cabins to victims

Doha: Qatar will send 10,000 units of cabins and caravans used during the FIFA World Cup 2022, to the homeless victims of the earthquake disaster in Syria and Turkey, local media reported.

At dawn on Monday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by another hours later with a magnitude of 7.6 and hundreds of violent aftershocks, which left huge losses of lives and property in both countries.

In that situation, Qatar, the host country of the 2022 World Cup, announced that it would stand by the two countries.

Also Read Video: Syrian baby girl rescued from arms of deceased sister under rubble

The first shipment of 306 cabins is scheduled to leave the port of Doha bound for Turkey on Monday, with more shipments expected to be delivered in the coming days, according to Qatari officials.

“In light of the urgent needs in Turkey and Syria, we have decided to ship our cabins and mobile homes to the region, to provide immediate and much-needed support to the people of Turkey and Syria,” a Qatari official said in a statement to AFP.