Video: Syrian baby girl rescued from arms of deceased sister under rubble

Heart-wrenching videos have emerged post the two devastating earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey on Monday, February 6, leaving tens of thousands dead.

In another video clip that emerged rescue teams can be seen pulling a little girl from the arms of her deceased sister under the rubble of their home in the city of Afrin, north of Aleppo, in Syria.

The clip indicated that the child kept holding her sister’s hand and embracing her to protect her from the rubble until she breathed her last.

Her baby sister sacrificed herself… Incredible moments to save a baby alive who was in the lap of her sister.

The city of Jandiris in the countryside of Afrin, north of #Aleppo, at dawn on Monday, Feb 6, after the violent #earthquake that hit northwestern regions of #Syria. pic.twitter.com/awLgP6Jlsp — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 11, 2023

It is noteworthy that despite the continuation of the search for survivors under the rubble of the devastating earthquake, the hopes of finding survivors eight days after the disaster have begun to diminish.

The number of victims rose to nearly 35,000 on Sunday, amid warnings from the World Health Organization of an imminent danger threatening more than 5 million people due to the earthquake.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, feared that the death toll in the two countries would exceed 40,000.