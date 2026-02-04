Turkish Airlines plane makes an emergency landing at Kolkata airport

Officials at the NSCBI airport said no reports of injury to passengers were received.

The Turkish Airlines plane that made an emergency landing after the pilot declared a fire in the aircraft's right engine, at Kolkata airport.
Kolkata: A Turkish Airlines wide-body plane made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after the pilot declared a fire in the aircraft’s right engine, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday, February 4.

The flight was on its way to Istanbul from Kathmandu, it said in a statement.

The Airbus A330-300, having flight number THY 727, took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport with 236 passengers on board, including eleven crew members, around 1:15 pm.

The pilot reported the malfunction in one of the two engines during the climb, an official said.

“The flight declared PAN PAN, an international radio distress signal, due to the right engine on fire and requested to divert to Kolkata at 1:38 pm with one engine failure,” the ministry statement said.

The plane landed at NSCBI (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International) Airport here with full emergency shortly after 2:30 pm, while the fire in the engine was brought under control at 1:51 pm, it added, indicating that the flames were doused during the flight itself.

Modern multi-engine jets are engineered to fly, climb, and land safely with only one engine operating, an airport official said.

They are also equipped with sophisticated, built-in fire detection and extinguishing systems designed to control and suppress fires in critical areas, he added.

