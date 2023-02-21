Turkish Embassy thanks ‘Dost Indians’ for earthquake relief support

New Delhi: The Turkish Embassy in India expressed its gratitude towards the “Dost Indians” for standing in solidarity with Turkey by contributing towards the relief efforts after a devastating earthquake hit the country in January.

In a press release, the Turkish Embassy expressed its heartfelt gratitude towards the Indian citizens who donated generously towards the relief efforts for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

The statement read, “The Turkish Embassy in New Delhi would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to Dost Indians for their solidarity and support in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in January.”

The Embassy went on to highlight that the “Dost Indians” stood in solidarity with the people of Turkey, not only by donating money but also through their prayers and good wishes.

The earthquake that struck Turkey on January 24, 2023, measured 7.0 on the Richter scale and caused widespread damage in the country. The earthquake was centered in the Aegean Sea, near the city of Izmir, and was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul.

Also Read Rescue team unearths USD 2 million cash under collapsed building after Turkiye earthquake

The Turkish Government has been working tirelessly to provide relief and aid to those affected by the earthquake, and the contributions of the “Dost Indians” have been a significant source of support.

The Turkish Embassy’s statement continued, “The contributions of the Dost Indians are an affirmation of the close and friendly ties between the people of Turkey and India. We are grateful for their support and kindness during this difficult time.”

The relationship between Turkey and India is a long-standing one, with the two countries sharing deep cultural and historical ties. The expression of solidarity from the people of India towards Turkey is a testament to the strong bond between the two nations.

The Turkish Embassy’s expression of gratitude towards the “Dost Indians” serves as a reminder of the power of solidarity and the importance of supporting one another during times of crisis. It is heartening to see people from different parts of the world coming together to help those in need.