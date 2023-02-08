Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies in earthquake

Ankara: Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, has died after the earthquake that struck Turkey with a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale on Monday.

Yeni Malatyaspor, the Turkish club, announced on its Twitter account on Tuesday, “Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after he was trapped under the rubble following the earthquake.”

“We will not forget you, beautiful person,” club wrote.

Başımız sağ olsun!



Kalecimiz Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, meydana gelen depremde göçük altında kalarak, hayatını kaybetmiştir. Allah rahmet eylesin, mekanı cennet olsun.

Seni unutmayacağız güzel insan.😢 pic.twitter.com/15yjH9Sa1H — Yeni Malatyaspor (@YMSkulubu) February 7, 2023

As per Turkish reports, the body of Ahmed Eyup Turkaslan, was found under the rubble of the Turkey earthquake, hours after he went missing after his house collapsed, but the rescue forces were able to find the guard’s wife, alive.

Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan was born on September 11, 1994, in Yavuzili, located in Gaziantep, Turkey, and there he started football in the city club youth academy.

He later moved to several clubs, where in 2021 he signed with Yeni Malatyaspor, with whom he played six official matches.