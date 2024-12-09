Turkish lamps to Irani saffron: Shop the world here in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is currently hosting the International Shopping Festival, offering shoppers a unique opportunity to buy exclusive products from around the globe.

This vibrant event has transformed the city into a global marketplace, featuring unique items from Turkey, Dubai, Iran, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and India. Each region’s cultural essence will shine through its offerings, ranging from exquisite handicrafts and decor to premium textiles, accessories, and culinary delights.

Foodies can indulge in authentic Turkish Baklava, Irani saffron, and Afghan dry fruits, while perfume lovers can explore luxurious fragrances from Dubai. Shoppers seeking trendy accessories will love Thailand’s offerings, while Lebanese clothing adds a fashionable edge to the event. Home decor enthusiasts can browse elegant Turkish lamps, Indonesian artifacts, and premium furniture, making this festival a true treasure trove.

Whether you’re looking for gifts, household items, or international flavors, the festival has something for everyone. Each stall showcases its culture, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a unique and diverse shopping experience.

International Shopping Festival details

When? December 6 to December 16

Where? Meydan Expo Center, Hitec City Main Road, near Metal Charminar, Hyderabad

Timings? 10 AM to 8:30 PM

Entry Fee? Rs. 50 per person

With just a few days left, don’t miss this opportunity to explore the world without leaving Hyderabad. Visit the International Shopping Festival and take home global treasures that you won’t find anywhere else!