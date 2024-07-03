Turkish man arrested after threatening Saudis with knife in Istanbul cafe

Istanbul police have arrested a Turkish man who allegedly threatened a group of Saudis with a knife at a cafe in the Maslak area of Istanbul, Turkey.

A video clip of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms on Tuesday, July 2. In the clip, a man could be seen holding a knife and swearing in Turkish at Saudis.

According to reports, Saudi businessmen Khaled Al-Fawzan and Ibrahim Al-Hadithi attempted to remain composed as a man violently yelled at them.

“Don’t speak Arabic, you are in Turkey,” the man can be heard saying.

عاجل…



انتشار مقطع قبل قليل لحادثة وقعت ليلة أمس في اسطنبول لمواطن تركي يهدد بطعن سياح خليجيين في إسطنبول رافعاً سكين عليهم خلال جلوسهم على طاولة العشاء وبدأ يرفع صوته عليهم بشكل مزعج في مكان عام، وقال مصور المقطع بأنه وثق كل شيء بالفيديو وسيبلغ الشرطة. pic.twitter.com/yolyldzHPP — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) July 2, 2024

In a statement on Tuesday, the Istanbul police said that the 43-year-old suspect, identified by the initials MI, was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested at home and was referred to the prosecution for legal procedures.