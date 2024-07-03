Turkish man arrested after threatening Saudis with knife in Istanbul cafe

Istanbul police have arrested a Turkish man who allegedly threatened a group of Saudis with a knife at a cafe in the Maslak area of Istanbul, Turkey.
A video clip of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms on Tuesday, July 2. In the clip, a man could be seen holding a knife and swearing in Turkish at Saudis.
According to reports, Saudi businessmen Khaled Al-Fawzan and Ibrahim Al-Hadithi attempted to remain composed as a man violently yelled at them.
“Don’t speak Arabic, you are in Turkey,” the man can be heard saying.
Watch the video here
In a statement on Tuesday, the Istanbul police said that the 43-year-old suspect, identified by the initials MI, was under the influence of alcohol.
He was arrested at home and was referred to the prosecution for legal procedures.