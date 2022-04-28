Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia to mend ties

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th April 2022 3:52 pm IST
Turkish President Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia in effort to mend ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day visit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to discuss the relations and cooperation between their countries.

“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia on April 2022, upon the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia,” Erdogan’s office said in a statement, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The sides will review bilateral relations, as well as “the possibilities of developing cooperation,” the statement said.

MS Education Academy

The meeting will also focus on “regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations,” it added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button