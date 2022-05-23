Turkish Relief Authority names well after Shireen Abu Akleh

Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation ‘IHH’ on Saturday announced the opening of a well in Chad, bearing the name of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was assassinated by the Israeli occupation forces, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish foundation said in a statement that it has been digging wells with the aim of providing clean drinking water to people in need around the world for 22 years.

The authority had opened a new well named after Shireen Abu Akleh in the village, Atavel of the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, which is inhabited by about 1,200 people.

IHH تفتتح بئر ماء في تشاد باسم شيرين أبو عاقلةhttps://t.co/guVRARLHp1 pic.twitter.com/f46Hlb6juQ — هيئة الإغاثة (@IHHar) May 21, 2022

On the other hand, a delegation headed by the leader of the commission, Bulent Yildirim, visited the Al-Jazeera office in Turkey to offer condolences for the martyrdom of Shireen, while, the deputy head of the commission, Hasan Oroch, visited the Palestinian consulate in Istanbul to offer condolences.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated the Palestinian-American journalist Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in the Jenin camp.

Shireen Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and was one of the first field correspondents for the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, which she joined in 1997. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan.