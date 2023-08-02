Turkish woman wounded in armed attack at Sweden’s consulate in Izmir

Ankara: A Turkish woman employee was seriously wounded after being shot at by an armed assailant at Sweden’s honorary consulate in the western province of Izmir on Tuesday, August 1.

The Izmir governor’s office said in a statement that the attack was carried out by a “mentally disabled” person in the Konak district of Izmir.

The woman, identified as Emine T, who worked as a secretary at the consulate, was in critical condition in hospital.

“The perpetrator was taken into custody, and the weapon used in the incident was seized by our security officers. A judicial investigation is ongoing,” the governor’s office added.

Turkish channel Haber Turk reported that the incident is believed to be related to a dispute over the visa application process.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned the attack in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said that a judicial investigation has been initiated to shed light on the incident.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Swedish Consul General will travel to Izmir on Wednesday, August 2, to obtain more information about the incident, Reuters reported.