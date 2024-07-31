Turkiye, Russia condemns killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh

The Turkish ministry of foreign affairs has condemned the killing of Hamas political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran and offered condolences to the Palestinian people.

In a statement released on X, the Turkish ministry of foreign affairs, Hakan Fidan stated, “We condemn the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Chief of the Hamas Political Bureau, in a heinous attack in Tehran.”

“We express our condolences to the Palestinian people, hundreds of thousands of whom, like Haniyeh, have been martyred to live peacefully in their homeland under the roof of their state,” he added.

He accused the Israeli government of lacking the intention to achieve peace. He said that the attack was aimed at spreading war in Gaza to a regional level. He further added that Turkiye will continue to support the “just cause” of the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the minister further stated that the Netanyahu government’s lack of intention to achieve peace has been demonstrated once again. “If the international community does not act to stop Israel, our region will face an even greater conflict,” the minister added.

Unacceptable political murder: Russia

A deputy Russian foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov told RIA state news agency on Wednesday that the killing of Hamas’ chief is “an unacceptable political murder” and it will lead to further escalation of tensions,”.

Bogdanov said the killing will also hurt ceasefire talks in Gaza, RIA added.

Russia, which has relationships with Arab countries, Iran, Hamas as well as with Israel, has frequently condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza and other occupied territories of Palestine and accused the United States of ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov: the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is an entirely UNACCEPTABLE political crime pic.twitter.com/IsB9Y62ube — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 31, 2024

So far, Israel has not spoken about the death of the Hamas political bureau chief.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in an attack in Iran’s capital, Tehran, Press TV reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their house was hit in Tehran. A projectile hit a residence allocated to war veterans in Tehran at 2 am (local time) on Wednesday, according to a Press TV report.

In a statement to Meher News Agency, the IRGC said, “With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred.”

Iran’s supreme leader offers condolences

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, held a meeting with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. Khamenei took to social media platform X to share pictures of his meeting with Haniyeh.

In a post on X, Khamenei’s office stated, “Imam Khamenei met with Mr. Ismail Haniyah, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, and Mr. Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.”