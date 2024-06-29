Tussle between Guv, CM tarnishing image of West Bengal: Adhir

Kolkata: The tussle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose was tarnishing the image of West Bengal, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the defamation suit filed by Bose against Banerjee at Calcutta High Court, Chowdhury said the allegations made by the chief minister were stunning and an investigation should take place.

“The CM should provide evidence to back her claims. Let there be a proper investigation,” he said.

Instead of making allegations, an impartial inquiry must be initiated into the claims by both sides, and appropriate action be taken as per law, he said.

“These allegations and counter-allegations are tarnishing the image of West Bengal. This is nothing but a shameful episode,” Chowdhury said.

