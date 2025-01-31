Tussle between Kiara Advani and actor Yash, Rs 30cr loss: Report

Mumbai: Superstar Yash’s upcoming movie Toxic has hit a big roadblock. The film, which was supposed to release in summer 2025, is now delayed. The reason? Buzz has it that Yash was unhappy with Kiara Advani’s performance.

Kiara Advani Replaced?

Reports say Yash did not like the scenes shot with Kiara and asked the director, Geetu Mohandas, to scrap the entire Mumbai shoot. This shoot took almost a month and cost around Rs. 30 crore. Now, the team is considering replacing Kiara with actress Nayanthara.

Originally planned for a summer release, Toxic is now expected to hit theaters during Christmas 2025. The delays mean extra costs and more work for the production team.

Since KGF Chapter 2 became a huge hit in 2022, Yash has been very selective with his films. He rejected many offers before choosing Toxic. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for her award-winning work in Liar’s Dice.

The decision to remove a month’s worth of footage will increase costs. The production team now needs to reshoot several scenes. This will require more money and time.

Will Nayanthara Join?

If Nayanthara joins Toxic, it will be her first time working with Yash. Fans are excited about this possibility.

There is no official confirmation yet about Kiara’s exit or Nayanthara’s entry. Fans are waiting to see what happens next. Will Toxic overcome these problems and become another blockbuster? Only time will tell.