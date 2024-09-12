TV actor Karan Singh Grover’s HUGE net worth: How rich is he?

Mumbai: Karan Singh Grover, known for his good looks and acting talent, has been a fan favorite on Indian television. With popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, he became a household name. Over the years, he has appeared in many TV shows, web series, and movies, but 2024 is a huge year for him. Karan is making a big comeback in one of the year’s biggest films, Fighter, alongside stars like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

Let’s take a look at Karan’s career journey and his impressive net worth.

From TV Star to Household Name with Qubool Hai

Karan first became widely known in 2012 when he starred in the TV show Qubool Hai as ‘Asad Ahmed Khan’. His role was loved by viewers and helped the show become very popular. Karan’s performance earned him lots of praise, and he became one of the top actors on Indian television.

After taking a break from TV for six years, Karan returned in 2019 with the role of ‘Mr. Rishabh Bajaj’ in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fans were excited to see him again, and he became the highest-paid TV actor, earning Rs. 3 lakhs per episode. His return to TV was a big success, showing that his charm and talent still had a strong hold on the audience.

Karan’s Bollywood journey began in 2015 when he starred in the film Alone with Bipasha Basu. This film marked the start of his movie career and also led to his relationship with Bipasha, whom he married in 2016. That same year, Karan appeared in Hate Story 3, a movie that did well at the box office, proving that he could succeed on the big screen as well.

Karan Singh Grover’s Net Worth and Earnings

Karan is not only famous for his acting but also for his financial success. Reports say he charges Rs. 1-2 crores per film and Rs. 3-5 lakhs per day for television shows. He also earns money from brand endorsements, web series, and event appearances.

Interestingly, Karan’s net worth is more than his wife Bipasha’s. According to reports, Karan’s net worth is around Rs. 224 crores, while Bipasha’s net worth is around Rs. 113 crores. Together, they are one of Bollywood’s wealthiest couples.

Karan enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. In 2016, he bought a fancy apartment in Mumbai worth Rs. 11 crores. He also has a passion for cars and owns an Audi Q7 worth Rs. 81 lakhs and a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs. 28 lakhs, showing his love for luxury.

Karan’s personal life has always been in the spotlight, especially after he married Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu in 2016. The couple has always been popular, and fans love their chemistry. Despite both being successful in their careers, Karan’s fame and earnings have often made headlines.

2024 is a major year for Karan as he returns to the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. This action-packed movie also stars big names like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Fans are eager to see Karan’s performance, and many believe this movie could boost his Bollywood career to new heights.