TV actress calls Shubman Gill ‘very cute’ amidst wedding rumors

Mumbai: A few weeks ago, the internet buzzed with rumors of television actress Ridhima Pandit tying the knot with cricketer Shubman Gill, with speculations about a December wedding breaking the hearts of many fans. However, Ridhima quickly dismissed these rumors as ridiculous.

In her latest interview, Ridhima addressed the rumors again, with one particular statement about Shubman catching everyone’s attention. She reiterated that there is no truth to the rumors and that nothing is happening between them. When asked if she is dating Shubman, Ridhima replied, “No! Firstly, I don’t even know him. I think he’s an amazing sports person, but I don’t know him. If I ever meet him, I’m sure we will laugh about this. I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there’s nothing that is happening.”

Ridhima had addressed these rumors in an interaction with ETimes, too saying, “It is some people’s imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story and then it goes viral on social media. I don’t even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle.”

Ridhima Pandit is best known for her role in the TV show Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. She has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss OTT. Additionally, she has featured in shows like Hum – I’m Because of Us and Haiwaan: The Monster.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill was previously rumored to be dating Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, but they never confirmed or denied these speculations.