TV couple Kushal Tandon confirms breakup with Shivangi Joshi

Mumbai: Popular TV actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi were one of the most loved TV couples. Their fans loved watching them together on their show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, and even more in real life. They often shared cute photos, wrote sweet messages, and looked happy and in love.

But now, things have changed. Kushal recently shared a post on Instagram and confirmed that they have broken up.

Kushal’s Insta Story Confirms the Breakup

In a short Instagram story, Kushal wrote:

“To all the people I love, jus wanted to say, me and Shivangi are not together any more, it’s been 5 months so yes.”

This shocked many fans. Although he later deleted the story, people had already seen it. He also wished her “love and prosperity,” showing that he had no hate towards her.

Their Love Started On Set

Kushal and Shivangi met while filming Barsatein in July 2023. Their on-screen love story soon became real. In October, Kushal even talked about marriage and said his parents had stopped looking for a match because he was happy with Shivangi.

Fans Noticed Hints Before

Before Kushal’s post, fans had noticed something was wrong. They had both unfollowed each other on Instagram, stopped liking and commenting on each other’s posts, and even removed old pictures. Kushal also didn’t wish Shivangi luck for her new show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, which was very unlike him.

Some fans thought Shivangi might have even blocked him.

Some fans felt sad, others were angry that Kushal revealed the breakup just before Shivangi’s new show started. But many supported both of them and wished them well.