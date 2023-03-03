Tweet announcing Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad’s marriage goes viral

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who are dating each other for quite a time now, are planning to take their relationship to the next level soon. The family members of the couple have allowed them to live together and it is rumoured that they will tie the knot by the end of this year.

The lovebirds have recently enjoyed a foreign trip together and after coming back to India, both Hrithik and Saba confirmed that they will get married soon. Hrithik has also mentioned in an interview with a leading entertainment portal that his family members feel that Saba is just “the perfect choice” for him.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan (Instagram)

The duo always happily poses for the paparazzi whenever they are spotted together. Recently, BollywoodKiNews claimed in a tweet that the couple is planning to get hitched in November this year.

The tweet reads, ”Breaking News:- Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!” Though there is no authenticity to this news, netizens are reacting to the tweet and it seems that fans of the couple want them to get hitched soon. Both Hrithik and Saba are currently busy as they have a few projects in their kitty and it is rumoured that duo may tie the knot just after finishing all the projects.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He is currently busy shooting an action-thriller film, Fighter in Kashmir. Saba Azad will be next seen in Rocket Boys season two.