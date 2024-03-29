Tweet: Rashmika Mandanna calls Vijay Deverakonda ‘darling’

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two most popular actors in South Indian cinema, have starred in two successful films together, “Geetha Govindam” and “Dear Comrade.” Their on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences, but it’s their off-screen chemistry that has always grabbed attention.

They have never failed or shied away from praising and supporting each other on public platforms.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Tweet

As Vijay Deverakonda eagerly awaits the release of his highly anticipated film Family Star, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to cheer for him. In a heartfelt message, she wrote: “I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla and @TheDeverakonda the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar.. April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! ✨ @mrunal0801 all the best my love!”

I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla 🌻 and @TheDeverakonda 🤍 the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar .. ❤️❤️

April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! 🩷

You guys definitely have a winner on hand! 🥳💃🏻 party kavaliiiii! 🥳🥳✨@mrunal0801 all the best my love! ❤️ https://t.co/f4aPH1ajnk — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 28, 2024

But it was Rashmika’s affectionate address to Vijay as ‘darling’ that caught everyone’s attention. Fans couldn’t help but wonder about the chemistry between these two talented stars.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Adorable Reaction

In response to Rashmika’s shoutout, Vijay Deverakonda melted hearts with his sweet reply. He called her ‘cutest’ and added a heart emoji.

Their friendship started during the filming of Geetha Govindam, and since then, they have shared highs and lows both on and off-screen.

Despite the rumors and speculations, both Vijay and Rashmika maintain that they are good friends and strong support systems for each other. Their chemistry continues to spark curiosity, and fans eagerly await any updates on their relationship status.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in Parasuram Petla’s upcoming film, Family Star. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 5th.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika also has 3 other films lined up, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow, and the actress is also set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda in VD12.