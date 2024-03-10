Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship NEW hint

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian film industry, have graced the silver screen together in two blockbuster movies: ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’. Their on-screen chemistry has left audiences spellbound, but it’s their off-screen chemistry that has fueled rumors and speculation.

Vijay and Rashmika seem to have mastered the art of dropping subtle hints through their social media posts. Their recent cap coordination has fans buzzing with curiosity.

A few weeks ago, Vijay took to Instagram, donning a pink cap with the words “Runnin. New York. #RWDY” Promoting for his Rowdy Wear Business.

The intrigue only deepened when Rashmika shared a picture wearing the same pink cap. Her caption, “Happy women’s day to all my lovely ladies.. ❤️ Being a woman is a blessing.. remember that! ❤️”, added another layer of mystery.

This isn’t the first time they have us hints about their relationship. Let’s look into the previous hints they gave us:

New Year’s Getaway

Rashmika celebrated the start of the year by posting a snap of herself on Instagram. It was taken in Goa, where Vijay and his family also spent New Year’s. Vijay’s younger brother Anand Deverakonda posted an image from the same spot too – implying that Rashmika had been staying with Vijay and his family in Goa.

Turkey Tales

Rashmika reminisced about her trip to Turkey through a throwback post. The video showed her trying to locate the exact spot where she had posed for a picture in the past. Interestingly, the same country served as the backdrop for Vijay’s film Kushi. Fans couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between their photos from a Turkish eatery. Was it mere coincidence or something more?¹.

Matching Hoodies

Both actors were spotted wearing identical white hoodies with the label “Rowdy Wear.” Vijay, known for his fashion-forward choices, seemed to have designed these special hoodies for himself and Rashmika. The subtle coordination spoke volumes about their connection.

Dubai Diaries

Vijay’s family vacationed in Dubai, and he shared a happy picture with his parents. What went unnoticed was Rashmika’s presence in Dubai at the same time. A sneaky photo captured her with Vijay’s family, hinting at their togetherness¹.

Diwali Celebrations

During Diwali, both Vijay and Rashmika posted pictures in ethnic ensembles. While Vijay posed with his family, Rashmika shared a solo picture. Sharp-eyed netizens noticed that they were celebrating the festival together at Vijay’s home¹.

Despite the hints and speculations, both actors have maintained that they are good friends.

Vijay Devarkonda clarifies on rumours

Vijay and Rashmika’s alleged love affair frequently grabs attention from the media. However, he denied claims about his upcoming wedding with Rashmika in January 2024. For those unversed, on January 8, it was reported that Rashmika and Vijay Devarkonda are planning to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged in Feb 2024; but when asked during an interview on this rumor, Vijay clarified that the reports are not true.

Rashmika about Vijay Deverakonda

In an earlier interview, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Vijay and said, “Viju and I, we sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution in it. I take his advice in anything that I do. I need his opinion, and he is not a ‘yes’ person. He is like on the point, this is good, this is not good, this is what I think, this is what I don’t think.”

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in Parasuram Petla’s upcoming film, Family Star. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 5th.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika also has 3 other films lined up, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow, and the actress is also set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda in VD12.