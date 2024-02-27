‘Rashmika Mandanna’s husband should be like VD’, actress says YES

Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has yet again sparked speculation with a cryptic comment on a social media post, prompting followers to speculate about her relationship status with fellow actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika has responded to a fan on social media who wished the actress’ husband would be more like actor Vijay Deverakonda. The Animal actress is quite active on social media platforms and she often interacts with her fans and followers on X.

On Monday, a fan wrote, “What qualities should one have to become #RashmikaMandanna’s husband? She is the National Crush of India. Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring Who can protect her? We call her a queen then her husband should also be like a king.”

That’s very true 😄❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 27, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna was quick to comment on the post. She wrote, “This is very true.” In case you didn’t know, VD is a nickname given to Vijay Deverakonda by his fans.

Vijay Devarkonda clarifies on rumours

Vijay and Rashmika’s alleged love affair frequently grabs attention from the media. However, he denied claims about his upcoming wedding with Rashmika in January 2024. For those unversed, on January 8, it was reported that Rashmika and Vijay Devarkonda are planning to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged in Feb 2024; but when asked during an interview on this rumor, Vijay clarified that the reports are not true.

Rashmika about Vijay Deverakonda

In an earlier interview, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Vijay and said, “Viju and I, we sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution in it. I take his advice in anything that I do. I need his opinion, and he is not a ‘yes’ person. He is like on the point, this is good, this is not good, this is what I think, this is what I don’t think.”

The speculation about Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship sparked back in 2018 during their time on the set of Geetha Govindam. However, they never commented on their relationship and maintained secrecy. But, Rashmika’s recent comment on a fan’s cryptic post about her future husband has left her fans excited.