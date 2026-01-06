Twelve country-made bombs seized in Kerala’s Kannur

The explosives were recovered from among the tarpaulin sheets kept on the school ground.

Kannur: As many as 12 country-made explosive devices, including four steel ones, were seized from two separate locations in this north Kerala district, police said on Wednesday.

Eight crude devices were found on a school ground at Thangal Peedika in Mokeri, under the limits of the Panoor police station, they said.

In another incident, four steel devices were recovered from a deserted plot in the Kannavam area. They were kept inside a bag at the location, police said.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the two recoveries are linked, police added.

