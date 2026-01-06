Twelve country-made bombs seized in Kerala’s Kannur

Kannur: As many as 12 country-made explosive devices, including four steel ones, were seized from two separate locations in this north Kerala district, police said on Wednesday.

Eight crude devices were found on a school ground at Thangal Peedika in Mokeri, under the limits of the Panoor police station, they said.

The explosives were recovered from among the tarpaulin sheets kept on the school ground. A machete was also found at the spot, police added.

In another incident, four steel devices were recovered from a deserted plot in the Kannavam area. They were kept inside a bag at the location, police said.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the two recoveries are linked, police added.