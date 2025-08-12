Twin brothers drown in pond in Kamareddy district

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Kamareddy district, where twin brothers lost their lives after drowning in a pond.

According to the police, the victims, 13-year-old twin brothers Ram and Lakshman from Thimmakupalli village, were students of the local Zilla Parishad High School. On Monday evening, August 11, after returning home from school, the boys went to a nearby pond to bathe.

As the pond was deep and the boys did not know how to swim, they accidentally slipped into deeper water and drowned. When the family realised they were missing, a complaint was lodged with the police.

Search operations were carried out with the help of expert swimmers, and on Tuesday morning, the bodies of the two brothers were recovered.