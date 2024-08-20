Twin earthquakes jolt Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Islamabad: Two magnitude 5.1 earthquakes jolted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, panicking residents in the mountainous region.

There were no immediate reports of damage, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The intensity of both quakes was recorded at 5.1 magnitude with an epicentre in Kashmir, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Strong tremors were felt in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as well as in Hattian Bala, Chinari, and Chakothi, and throughout the Jhelum Valley. The earthquakes also temporarily disrupted internet service in Muzaffarabad.

Tremors were also felt in the districts of Leepa Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir.