Twin earthquakes strike western Nepal

Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th April 2025 10:13 pm IST
6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan
Representational photo

Kathmandu: Two back-to-back earthquakes struck western Nepal on Friday evening, occurring just three minutes apart, officials here said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The first tremor of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 8:07 pm local time at Jajarkot district, followed by a stronger 5.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:10 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Curfew imposed in Nepal as 2 die, 45 injured during pro-monarchy protests

Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu.

The tremors were felt across neighbouring districts, including Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot in western Nepal.

Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences earthquakes. The region continues to be on alert, with authorities monitoring for any aftershocks or potential structural damage in the affected areas.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th April 2025 10:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button