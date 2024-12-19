Twist: Entire Bigg Boss 18 house to face next eviction except 1

Mumbai: Drama and tension reached new heights in the Bigg Boss 18 house after a shocking turn of events left all contestants, except Shrutika Arjun, nominated for eviction this week. The incident unfolded during a high-stakes ration task, where Shrutika’s decisions triggered an unexpected punishment from Bigg Boss.

The ration task paired nominated contestants with safe contestants, giving Shrutika the unique power to influence the nominations. The nominated contestants included Avinash, Vivian, Eisha, Rajat, Chahat, Shilpa, Karanveer, and Digvijay.

During the task, Shrutika faced a series of critical choices between securing the house ration or manipulating the nominations. As she prioritized nomination twists over ration supplies, Bigg Boss intervened and reprimanded her for her decisions.

Shrutika was then presented with a final ultimatum: either nominate every housemate for eviction or secure ration for the entire house.

Choosing the ration over nominations initially seemed like a strategic move, but it came at a steep cost. By the end of the task, Bigg Boss declared that all 13 housemates, excluding Shrutika, would be nominated for the upcoming eviction round.

With the entire house on edge, the upcoming weekend promises explosive drama and heated confrontations.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com see how this shocking twist unfolds in Bigg Boss 18!