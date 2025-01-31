Twist in Rakhi Sawant’s life: Pakistani actor says NO to marriage

Mumbai: Controversial queen and actress Rakhi Sawant is heartbroken after Pakistani actor Dodi Khan publicly refused to marry her. Dodi had earlier proposed to Rakhi, but in a recent Instagram video, he said he won’t go ahead with the marriage.

Rakhi reacted with teary-eyed and broken-heart emojis, while fans criticized Dodi for hurting her feelings.

In his video that is going viral, Dodi said he admires Rakhi for her strong faith and struggles in life. He praised her for overcoming hardships, including losing her parents and facing personal betrayals. However, he claimed that people’s reactions made him reconsider.

“I proposed to her because I know her very well. When I started knowing her, I felt she is a person who loves god a lot.”

Rakhi had excitedly shared wedding plans. She said they would marry in Pakistan, have a reception in India, and settle in Dubai. She even mentioned honeymooning in Switzerland or the Netherlands.

What’s Next for Rakhi? Rakhi has faced many heartbreaks before but always stays strong. Will she find love again, or is this another twist in her dramatic life? Time will tell!