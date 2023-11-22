Twist: No, not Shubman Gill, but Sara Tendulkar is dating...

Mumbai: The rumoured romance between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill has been a hot topic of discussion among his fans and media circles in recent times. Despite no official confirmation, their social media posts and outings have kept the gossip mill buzzing. Fans were eagerly anticipating an announcement about their relationship, but a surprising twist has now sparked new speculations.

A viral video circulating on social media has raised eyebrows as it showcases Sara Tendulkar alongside Shubman Gill’s friend, Khushpreet Singh. The video, a compilation of clips featuring Sara from various incidents, has fueled fresh rumours about her connections. Sara and Khushpreet have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including their presence at the stadium during the World Cup.

Shared on Shubman Gill’s fan page, the video’s description boldly suggests a potential romantic link between Sara and Khushpreet Singh, leaving fans puzzled. The text on the clip reads, “Who else felt Sara & Khushpreet Singh dating?”

Adding to the intrigue, both Shubman Gill and the well-known figure Orhan Awatramani initially liked the video, drawing even more attention.

However, what has puzzled netizens even more is Shubman Gill’s response. Although he initially acknowledged the video with a like, he later decided to delete it, adding an extra layer of mystery to the unfolding situation.

As confusion looms among fans, many are now eagerly waiting for Sara and Shubman to address the rumors and provide clarity on the nature of their relationships.