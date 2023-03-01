Twitter Down: Memefest triggered amid another outage since Musk takeover

Microblogging platform Twitter is down once again. The platform has faced outages several times in the last few months even as Twitter CEO Elon Musk assured users that they are trying to resolve issues. On Wednesday, Twitter hung for users with “Welcome to Twitter” messages popping up on users’ feeds or attempts to refresh fail as old posts show up.

DownDetector, the outage tracking website, showed several complaints from users, including 619 from India, as #TwitterDown trended on the platform.

The microblogging website faced issues on its mobile app and desktop version. While one could post a new tweet, smoothly, tweets from other users were not visible.

“Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now”, were the messages users saw even as they attempted to refresh their feeds.

While the app was down for several users the rest had their share of fun sharing gazillion memes, and trolling Musk, during the Twitter outage.