Twitter locks ANI, NDTV’s Twitter accounts; here’s why

Twitter on Saturday locked Asian News International’s (ANI) and NDTV’s accounts because they did not match the ‘minimum age requirement’ to use the microblogging site, according to ANI Editor Smita Prakash on Saturday. The news agencies’ Twitter handle displays the phrase ‘This account doesn’t exist’.

Those who follow @ANI_news some bad news, is what I meant. Typo. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2023

Prakash tweeted an image of a Twitter email telling him that ANI’s handle has been locked.

“In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don’t meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter,” the email read.

According to its website, South Asia’s premier multimedia news agency has over 100 bureaus across India, South Asia, and throughout the world.

Meanwhile, NDTV tweeted out from another handle that they are working with Twitter to resolve the account.

Hi @elonmusk, Twitter has blocked @ndtv (India’s most-followed English news handle). The account has been run by journalists since 2009. Please help restore it. Many thanks, Team NDTV — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) April 29, 2023

Users have reported many glitches with Twitter since Elon Musk took over the social media firm and trimmed personnel, raising questions about the service’s survival with fewer engineers.