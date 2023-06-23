Twitter resumes paying Google Cloud pending bills under new CEO

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has apparently settled the strained ties with Google Cloud over non-payments of its bills before the June 30 contract deadline.

According to the Wall Street Journal, she intervened to mend Google relationship and the micro-blogging platform is now paying for Google Cloud services.

“Twitter Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino intervened to help repair the relationship between the social-media company and Alphabet’s Google, after a payment issue,” the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Both the companies are now looking for a broader relationship, after Twitter resumed paying its bills.

They are also discussing partnerships that could include Google using Twitter’s API and buying ads on the platform, the report noted.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Elon Musk-run Twitter has refused to pay Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for renewal this month.

According to a report in Platformer, unless Twitter pays up or works something out, “its access could be cut off on June 30th when their contract ends”.

Prior to Musk acquiring the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion in October last year, the company signed a multi-year contract with Google to host services related to fighting spam, removing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and protecting accounts.

Twitter has been trying to renegotiate its contract with Google since at least March.

Smyte, a company Twitter acquired in 2018 that offers tools to stop abuse and harassment, is among the services currently running on Google Cloud Platform.