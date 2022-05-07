Twitter to focus more on engineering, design if acquisition completes: Musk

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that Twitter will focus deeply on hardcore software engineering, design, and more, following the completion of the acquisition of the micro-blogging site.

The Tesla CEO also mentioned that he strongly believes that all managers in a technical area “must be technically excellent”.

“If Twitter acquisition completes, the company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec and server hardware,” Musk tweeted late Friday.

“I strongly believe that all managers in a technical area must be technically excellent. Managers in software must write great software or it is like being a cavalry captain who cannot ride a horse!”

He tagged an article from Fortune, along with one of his tweets that said “Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250 per cent since Musk moved to take over”.

Meanwhile, CNBC’s David Faber, who first broke the news about Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO, has now claimed that Musk will be the temporary CEO of the company for a few months.

According to the report, Musk has detailed the plans in presentations to possible funders for the $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has been leading the micro-blogging platform since November, after taking over the helm from Dorsey.