Twitter user calls Owaisi ‘dog’ for not wishing PM Modi on his birthday, he reacts

Hyderabad: A Twitter user on Sunday abused AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi calling him a ‘kutte’ (dog) for not wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. He also went on to call Owaisi’s secularism ‘Natak’ (fake).

“prime minister ko wish nahi kiya kutte owaisi tu kitna ghatiya adami hai ab samaj raha hai…muze sach mai secular mai secular hai laga thu but tu natak kar raha hai,” Twitter user @Vishalp17897377 user said.

Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the tweet and in a sarcastic way, said that he doesn’t need his approval.

“Oh no. What will I ever do without Vishalp17897377’s approval

Vishal may think peacocks mate with tears but we just wanted to help a few vulnerable birds,” Owaisi said.

The user later deleted his tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with greetings from leaders and other prominent personalities pouring in and admirers hailing his contribution to making a “strong and self-reliant” India.

From a 15-day blood donation drive in the country to cleanliness and tree plantation campaigns and health camps, scores of welfare activities, like in past years since 2014, were undertaken by the ruling BJP and others in various parts of the country to mark the prime minister’s birthday.

It was a busy day for Prime Minister Modi, who released cheetahs brought from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, under a landmark project seven decades after the animal was declared extinct in the country, and also addressed several events.

Wishing Modi, President Droupadi Murmu said the work for nation-building under his incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity continues to advance.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted him, saying his transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated ‘Bharat’ to newer heights of glory.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed him as the flag-bearer of Indian culture who has connected the country to its roots and led it forward in every field.

Under his farsighted leadership, India has emerged as a world power and he has distinguished himself as a global leader respected by the world, Shah said.

Modi’s life symbolises service and dedication, he said, calling him the builder of a secure, strong and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ new India.

Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD and TRS leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, also wished him.

The Congress’ greetings, however, were laced with criticism of the prime minister and his policies, with its youth organisation saying it was observing “National Unemployment Day’ on Saturday.

“Our ideological and political battles against him continue. His personal vendetta against us intensifies. Even so, here is wishing and greeting our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was among the leaders who greeted the prime minister.

“On the occasion of your birthday, best wishes for good health and long life. May Shri Pashupatinath always protect you,” he tweeted,

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, in a letter to Modi, extolled India’s efforts under the prime minister in meeting the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

As the longest-staying guest in India, I have observed its development first hand. Now the country is also a rising economic power and a leader in science and technology,” he stated in the letter.

The Dalai Lama also hailed the country’s “strong democratic foundation” and called it an example of peace and stability.

“I am delighted to say India is poised to assume its rightful place in the world,” he said.

Modi’s ministerial colleagues paid fulsome tributes to his leadership and administrative acumen.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his leadership has boosted progress and good governance like never before and taken India’s prestige and self-respect to a new high.

He has given a new dimension to Indian politics and importance to the welfare of the poor along with development, Singh said.

Modi, India’s 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat’s Vadnagar.

With inputs from PTI.