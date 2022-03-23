Twitter users can now record GIF from iOS app’s camera

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd March 2022 1:06 pm IST
Twitter introduces 'Creator Dashboard' to manage earnings on platform

San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced a new feature that makes it easier for people to create and share their own
GIFs right from the in-app camera on iOS.

“Ok GIFs aren’t new but what is new is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS,” the firm said in a statement.

To record a GIF in the iOS app, hit the new tweet button, tap the photo icon, then the camera icon, make sure to be on the GIF mode, and press and hold the record button.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India on Thursday

GIFs can’t be edited in the Twitter app but they are saved to your phone’s camera roll.

Twitter has also announced that it has started testing a new clipping tool for Spaces.

Select hosts on iOS are now able to clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share them with others on Twitter.

All iOS users can now see and listen to the clips on their timelines, while Android and web users will get access soon.

The company said it also plans to roll out the clipping functionality to all users in the future, not just hosts.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button