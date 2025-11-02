Two absconders wanted in UAPA case arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

Jammu: Two absconders, wanted in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were arrested after a hunt of five years in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Sunday.

Owais Farooq and Ahsan Fayaz Leilu, both residents of Old Town, Baramulla, were nabbed by a team from R S Pura police station in Jammu district, a police spokesperson said.

He said an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA was registered against the duo in 2020, but they could not be traced for the last five years.

Due to their prolonged evasion, a Jammu court had earlier issued warrants under Section 299 CrPC against them, the spokesperson said.

Acting on reliable intelligence and sustained surveillance, a special police team launched a series of raids in Baramulla and apprehended both the accused persons, he said.

Following their arrest, the accused were lodged in the district Jail at Amphalla, Jammu, under judicial custody on the orders of the court.