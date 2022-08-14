Two arrested at Chennai airport with heroin, cocaine

Published: 14th August 2022
New Delhi: In two seperate cases, the Customs officials at Chennai airport arrested two persons, including a female, and recovered cocaine and heroin valued at Rs 111.41 cr from their possession.

In the first case, based on intelligence inputs the Customs officials intercepted a male passenger on August 11 and recovered 6.2 kg cocaine and 3.57 kg heroin worth around Rs 100 cr from his possession, a Customs official said. The passenger had arrived from Addis Ababa.

“The accused has been placed under arrest under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act,” the official said.

In the second case on August 9, the Customs officials intercepted a female from Angola who had also arrived from Addis Ababa.

On searching her handbag, 1.183 kg cocaine valued at Rs 11.41 crore was found. She was arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act.

