Two arrested for cheating in UoH recruitment exam using AI device

Hyderabad: Two individuals hailing from Haryana were arrested by Gachibowli police after they were allegedly caught cheating in a recruitment exam by the University of Hyderabad.

According to reports, the two accused, Anil and Satish, had appeared for an exam for the recruitment of non-teaching staff, where they concealed scanners inside their shirt buttons to discreetly scan the question paper.

Also Read OU dismisses rumours of mass copying at college in Hyderabad

This scanned content was then processed using AI tools to generate answers. They repeatedly visited the restroom to access the AI-generated answers, which were then transmitted to them through Bluetooth devices concealed in their ears.

Their operation was busted when the invigilators noticed a ‘beep’ sound from one of the candidates’ Bluetooth devices during the exam.

Following a formal complaint from the University authorities, the accused were detained and later arrested by Gachibowli police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.