Two arrested for planting fake Maoist threat letters in Telangana

The accused had executed the same stunt earlier this year in Medaram when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was visiting.

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Hyderabad: Two 23-year-old men were arrested in Medak for allegedly posing as Maoists and planting threat letters at a police station and municipal office in Toopran in order to gain social media fame.

According to reports, the accused, Banda Madhu and Chintakindi Sridhar, residents of Nagulapalli village, carried out the same stunt earlier this year in Medaram when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was visiting, but failed to garner the attention they wanted.

On the intervening night of September 21 and 22, Madhu entered the Toopran Police Station with a mask on and left a red cloth containing the letter on the reception desk. Sridhar waited outside on a motorcycle.

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The letters were issued in the name of Maoists and carried sickle and hammer symbols. They condemned the recent death sentences awarded to 10 Maoists by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack.

The letters had been generated using artificial intelligence (AI), and the accused prepared three copies after making modifications. A letter was also left at the municipal office.

The accused were arrested on Thursday, September 24, near Nagulapalli Bridge.

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