Two arrested for theft at kitchen hardware shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police arrested two persons on Tuesday, November 26, for theft in a kitchen hardware godown in Hyderabad’s Mangalhat area. They recovered properties including money worth Rs 1.75 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Akash Kumar, 20, a native of Rajasthan and Piyush, 19, a native of Gujarat. Both reside at Mangalhat.

The arrest was made based on a complaint registered by Shrawan Kumar, the owner of Kirara Kitchen hardware shop located in Mangalhat.

According to the police, Shrawan had employed his brother-in-law Akash to work at the kitchen hardware shop. Akash was given the responsibility of managing the inventory at the godown. However, Shrawan noticed that a large amount of stocks had discrepancies, amounting to a huge loss.

Based on Shrawan’s complaint lodged on November 13, police began investigations and found out that Akash and Piyush were the main culprits.

According to the police, Akash used to take out items from the kitchen hardware shop without notifying the owner and hand them to Piyush, who would resell them. The two will split the money in half between them.

Upon questioning, the arrested duo confessed to the theft. The Hyderabad police recovered various properties which the duo intended to sell at lower prices.

Police also recovered Rs 2 lakh from Akash and Rs 3 lakh from Piyush, which they have confessed to be earned by flipping the stolen items from the kitchen hardware shop.

The duo were arrested from the Aghapura Chowrasta in Mangalhat and were produced before the court.