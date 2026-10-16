Two arrested, Future City police cracks security guard’s murder

Bodike Prem Kumar was allegedly stabbed to death by prime suspect Mohammed Irfan, with the assistance of Mohammed Nawazuddin, police said.

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Police officers and a suspect with a hood in front of a police badge at Future City police station.
Murder suspects with police team.

Hyderabad: With the arrest of two persons, the Future City police claim to have solved the murder of an 18-year-old security guard at the Dream Meadows Venture near Theegapur village in Kothur Mandal on October 14.

The men were arrested for the murder over a Rs 20,000 loan dispute. Bodike Prem Kumar was allegedly stabbed to death by prime suspect Mohammed Irfan, with the assistance of Mohammed Nawazuddin, police said.

The suspects were produced before a court on Friday, October 16, and remanded to judicial custody.

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According to police, Irfan had demanded repayment of Rs 20,000 from Prem Kumar and later invited him to the venture for drinks. An argument reportedly broke out over the money, following which Irfan allegedly stabbed Prem Kumar multiple times with a knife. Nawazuddin allegedly held the victim during the attack. Prem Kumar died on the spot.

Kothur police examined the crime scene, collected evidence and analysed the deceased’s mobile phone records to identify the suspects. Both were apprehended during vehicle checking at Thimmapur X Roads on October 15.

Police seized a knife, clothes, two mobile phones, a Honda Activa scooter and an autorickshaw.

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